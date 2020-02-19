Global  

Trump denies reports that Russia is helping his re-election

CBS News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
U.S. intelligence has warned about new Russian interference in the U.S. presidential campaign. Intelligence officials say the Russians are using disinformation and propaganda to help President Trump - and Bernie Sanders. The president dismissed those warnings as a partisan attack against him at a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Friday, while Russia denies it is interfering in the presidential campaign. Jan Crawford reports.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Russian Meddling: 2020 Redux

Trump Russian Meddling: 2020 Redux 01:04

 President Donald Trump is reportedly infuriated by reports that Russia is tampering to get him reelected.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign [Video]Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of the 2020 presidential race after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign. Produced by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign' [Video]Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was &quot;another misinformation campaign&quot; launched by Democrats. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia hacked Democrats' emails: lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Trump furious over Russia intelligence briefing, sources say

Intelligence officials briefed members of Congress last week about evidence that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election with the aim of helping reelect...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comNews24FOXNews.comSeattle Times

