Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders appears unstoppable and after winning Nevada, Democrats are going to be forced to reckon with the increasingly likely chance a Democratic socialist will lead the November ticket.
 
News video: Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses 03:00

 Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada caucuses, suggesting he could be on his way to the Democratic nomination.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Democratic Primary Caucuses [Video]Sen. Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Democratic Primary Caucuses

Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses. Nadia Romero reports from Las Vegas with more information on the early results.

Latinos Give Bernie Sanders Initial Support In Nevada [Video]Latinos Give Bernie Sanders Initial Support In Nevada

Polling agency Edison Research reported Sen. Bernie Sanders received a boost in the Nevada Democratic caucus. The research said the initial support comes from Latinos, union families and white..

From fringe candidate to front-runner: Sanders wins Nevada with diverse backers - Edison Research Poll

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, often maligned by opponents as a liberal outsider who cannot unify the Democratic Party, won the party's Nevada caucuses by a...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Bernie Sanders triumphs in Nevada, emerging as Democratic frontrunner

Sanders' rise has alarmed establishment Democrats who believe his calls for a "political revolution" will deliver a second term to Donald Trump in November.
The Age


Tweets about this

nelmadman

nelmadman RT @LiberalResist: Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination https://t.co/N9Ni7klCjK ht… 3 minutes ago

Sandersbot1000

Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @JulianHeather1: Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination. “Bernie Sanders is a soc… 6 minutes ago

JulianHeather1

Julian Heather Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination. “Bernie Sanders is a… https://t.co/RQBzboGHUR 12 minutes ago

swg_Jorman

Will Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination https://t.co/Gt4B6G1wFR 13 minutes ago

EllieJay43

LE Jay Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination https://t.co/Dd31Z05xRY via @usatoday 16 minutes ago

Shambles151

Roger Gall #VoteLabour Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination https://t.co/VtZ10h96F8 52 minutes ago

axjus

AXJ RT @ari7com: MSNBC's Chris Matthews compares Sanders' Nevada win to France's fall to Nazis, draws calls for his firing https://t.co/8yMKZF… 1 hour ago

Sandersbot1000

Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @5467dieweg: The DNC Has Now Become The Democratic Socialist Workers Party As Comrade Bernie Sanders Forces Hard Left Turn Into Politica… 1 hour ago

