nelmadman RT @LiberalResist: Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination https://t.co/N9Ni7klCjK ht… 3 minutes ago Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @JulianHeather1: Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination. “Bernie Sanders is a soc… 6 minutes ago Julian Heather Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination. “Bernie Sanders is a… https://t.co/RQBzboGHUR 12 minutes ago Will Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination https://t.co/Gt4B6G1wFR 13 minutes ago LE Jay Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination https://t.co/Dd31Z05xRY via @usatoday 16 minutes ago Roger Gall #VoteLabour Bernie Sanders' Nevada win forces Democrats to reckon with potential impact of his nomination https://t.co/VtZ10h96F8 52 minutes ago AXJ RT @ari7com: MSNBC's Chris Matthews compares Sanders' Nevada win to France's fall to Nazis, draws calls for his firing https://t.co/8yMKZF… 1 hour ago Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @5467dieweg: The DNC Has Now Become The Democratic Socialist Workers Party As Comrade Bernie Sanders Forces Hard Left Turn Into Politica… 1 hour ago