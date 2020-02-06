Global  

Skeet Ulrich, Marisol Nichols to Exit ‘Riverdale’ at the End of Season 4

The Wrap Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Skeet Ulrich, Marisol Nichols to Exit ‘Riverdale’ at the End of Season 4Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will be exiting “Riverdale” at the end of its currently airing fourth season, a spokesperson for The CW told TheWrap Sunday.

Ulrich plays FP Jones, the father of Jughead (Cole Sprouse), while Nichols plays Hermione Lodge, Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) mother. Both have been with the dark Archie comics adaptation since it premiered in 2017.

FP’s journey has seen him go from the sketchy leader of the Southside Serpents to the well-respected sheriff of Riverdale, becoming a better father to his son and a father figure to Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) since the death of his dad Fred (played by the late Luke Perry). Though he still manages to play nice with the Serpents (loyalty and all that).

*Also Read:* 'Riverdale' Spinoff 'Katy Keene' Adds Cary Elwes in Mystery Role Connected to Katy's Past

Meanwhile, Hermione’s gone down a darker path — much to her daughter’s dismay. The matriarch of the wealthy Lodge family is responsible for many of the town’s criminal enterprises, sometimes pulling the strings alongside her husband Hiram (Mark Consuelos) — and sometimes pulling them against him.

There’s no word yet on how FP and Hermione will be written out of the show.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, “Riverdale” is currently airing its fourth season on Wednesdays at 8/7c. It was renewed for Season 5 back in January, when The CW picked up additional seasons of 13 of its series and ordered additional scripts for “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene” ahead of its series premiere in February.

*Also Read:* Why 'Sabrina' Finally Crossed Over Into Riverdale - Without Actually Doing a 'Riverdale' Crossover

Along with Ulrich, Nichols, Sprouse, Mendes, Apa and Consuelos, “Riverdale” stars Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, M?”dchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces “Riverdale” alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

TVLine was the first to report Ulrich and Nichols’ upcoming exits.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Riverdale' Spinoff 'Katy Keene' Adds Cary Elwes in Mystery Role Connected to Katy's Past

Why 'Sabrina' Finally Crossed Over Into Riverdale – Without Actually Doing a 'Riverdale' Crossover

ABC Orders Sexy 'Dracula' Pilot 'The Brides' From 'Riverdale' Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
