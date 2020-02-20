Judge Judy Vows to ‘Fight’ the Bernie Sanders Revolution ‘to the Death’ (Video) Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Judge Judy Sheindlin has put up her dukes and is prepared to “fight to the death” to stop those trying to “revolutionize” the country. She’s talking to you, Bernie Sanders… and your “bros,” too.



Sheindlin, who is the magistrate of the courtroom series “Judge Judy,” now in its 24th season, has gone all-in on endorsing former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg for the Democratic party’s candidate for president. And she has made it abundantly clear that she’s ready to stop Bernie Sanders’ revolution to change the political landscape of the country before it even gets started.



“I was born in Brooklyn, so I have Brooklyn street smarts,” Sheindlin told Fox 25 reporter Mckenna Eubank during a Bloomberg stop in Oklahoma City. “America doesn’t need a revolution. It’s the most perfect country in the world and those people that are trying to change it and revolutionize it, don’t have a chance, because I’ll fight them to the death.”



*Also Read:* Clint Eastwood on 2020 Election: 'Just Get Mike Bloomberg in There'



Bloomberg was within arm’s-length when Sheindlin spoke with Fox 25 and got a chuckle out of her approach in backing him.

“Don’t get on the wrong side of the judge,” he said. “That’s the message.”



Watch the interview below:







Fox 25's Mckenna Eubank interviews Mike Bloomberg and supporter Judge Judy Sheindlin as they come to Oklahoma City for Bloomberg's presidential campaign on Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/zYwBXx0nRw



— KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) February 9, 2020







In October, Sheindlin penned an op-ed for USA Today, saying that America was “hopelessly” “bitterly” divided… and that the only way the country can “come together again” is if Bloomberg “becomes our next president.”



“We need a no-nonsense president who’s sane, competent and honest, someone who can’t be bought and has no skin in the game,” she wrote. “As he showed during 12 years as mayor in New York City Hall, Michael Bloomberg fits the bill.”



