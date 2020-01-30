Global  

Tom Steyer Stirs More Debate Over Payments in South Carolina

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Mr. Steyer, a billionaire running for president, rents his campaign headquarters in South Carolina from a daughter of the state’s most powerful Democrat, Representative James Clyburn.
Billionaire Tom Steyer qualifies for next debate as Biden blames him for South Carolina slide

Biden said Steyer had spent "a lot of money" in South Carolina and he assumed that was "part of the reason why those numbers are down."
USATODAY.com

Tom Steyer: Key to Nevada, South Carolina success is spending time there, not just money

Billionaire Tom Steyer failed to generate any momentum after early Democratic contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, but he is poised for better results in Nevada...
FOXNews.com

