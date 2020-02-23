Global  

Trump's India visit puts pageantry over policy

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The first day of President Donald Trump's visit to India was devoted enviable photo-ops: the largest rally of his presidency sandwiched between visits to a former home of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and a sunset tour of the Taj Mahal. (Feb. 24)
 
News video: Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums 03:05

 Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India [Video]'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India [Video]'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday (February 24) at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Trump received warmly by Modi, India on 1st day of visit

Prioritizing pageantry over policy, U.S. President Donald Trump basked in India's welcoming embrace on a day that featured a mega-rally with cheering crowds, a...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Trump kicks off whirlwind 36-hour visit to India

It's expected to emphasize pageantry over policy, but comes at time of rising trade tensions between the two nations
CBS News


stockguy61

#TheResistance🌊 RT @cahulaan: Trump's India visit puts pageantry over policy https://t.co/8SgHPWGvxt #25thAmendmentNow #ImpeachTrump #TheResistance 16 minutes ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Trump's India visit puts pageantry over policy https://t.co/OR7OCBtGCK 37 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick Trump's India visit puts pageantry over policy https://t.co/8SgHPWGvxt #25thAmendmentNow #ImpeachTrump #TheResistance 46 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Trump's India visit puts pageantry over policy https://t.co/S6W4nWCJBY 46 minutes ago

007saanjaypatil

The NewsWare Trump's India visit puts pageantry over policy https://t.co/JWZNxrs5z9 55 minutes ago

almondalliance

Almond Alliance Donald Trump's visit to India puts the spotlight back on restrictions on key US imports https://t.co/fAhijpSMKN #tariffs 59 minutes ago

gigaslyce

Amber Raven (Witch of Time) -wake up -make coffee -puts on Love Me Dead · Ludo -finds out there is a movie called bikes which I wanna know wha… https://t.co/GLa3dsZoj5 7 hours ago

JobinCVarghese1

Jobin C Varghese Trump coming to India is like the frantic behaviour the middle class shows when the rich relative decides to pay th… https://t.co/0h7GyhTeti 13 hours ago

