Biden leading the pack in South Carolina ahead of primary

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Our new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has Joe Biden leading the pack in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's primary. But Bernie Sanders is closing in fast after his convincing win in the Nevada caucus over the weekend. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Dems Gearing Up For South Carolina Debate

