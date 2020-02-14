Global  

Trump Administration Considers Punishing Chinese News Organizations

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
U.S. officials said they were looking at ways to retaliate for China’s expulsion of three Wall Street Journal reporters, including evicting Chinese journalists who file intelligence reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

3 Wall Street Journal reporters expelled from China over op-ed

The expulsions come after the Trump administration designated five state-run Chinese news outlets that operate in the U.S. as "foreign missions."
CBS News

U.S. imposes new rules on state-owned Chinese media over propaganda concerns

The Trump administration said on Tuesday said it will begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign...
Reuters

