The Wrap Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Colbert Looks at a ‘Multi-Racial, Multi-Generational Orgy’ AKA Bernie’s Nevada Caucus Win (Video)On Monday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert took a look — mostly just riffing with some impressions — at Bernie Sanders’s Nevada caucus win, joking that the Vermont senator is inviting followers to a “multi-racial, multi-generational orgy.”

He also corpsed a couple of times, but it was charming.

Colbert noted that Sanders’ Nevada coalition included “immigrants, college students, Latina mothers, young Black voters, white liberals and even some moderates. He then joked that “because it was Nevada, he also picked up blackjack dealers, Cirque du Soleil, and that one guy sitting alone at the prime rib buffet muttering ‘how am I gonna tell Marjorie?'”

*Also Read:* Clint Eastwood on 2020 Election: 'Just Get Mike Bloomberg in There'

Colbert then played a clip of Sanders’ post-caucus speech in which he contrasted the Trump coalition, which Sanders argued is designed to divide Americans, with his own which, Sanders said, would unite Americans. That’s when Colbert busted out his Sanders impression for that orgy joke.

“What I’m saying is, multi-racial, multi-generational orgy at my place,” Colbert-as-Sanders said. “I promise, I promise, you will feel the Bern. And the Bern will feel you.” During this impression, he almost, but not quite, started to crack up.

Colbert also took some time to talk about Joe Biden’s surprisingly strong Nevada showing, and showed a clip of Biden saying about his campaign “We’re alive and we’re gonna win.”

“Bragging that you’re alive may not be the most stirring campaign rally,” Colbert said, before launching into a Biden impression.

*Also Read:* Seth Meyers Mocks Chris Matthews' 'Senile Grandpa' Rants About Bernie Sanders (Video)

“Folks, we’re breathing on our own. The tubes are out, the pants are on. This morning I ate a whole thing of applesauce, now sponge-bathe me,” Colbert said, at which point he did actually lose it and began laughing uncontrollably.

Watch the whole thing below:



TONIGHT: Senator Bernie Sanders hit the jackpot in the Nevada primary! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/htvphiwEHa

— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 25, 2020



