Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Release in China Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Release in China Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Wrap Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Release in China Postponed Amid Coronavirus OutbreakParamount Pictures announced on Monday that the release of “Sonic the Hedgehog” in China has been indefinitely postponed as the coronavirus outbreak continues to keep movie theaters and other businesses across the country closed.

“As the whole country and world unite together to fight the outbreak of coronavirus, we would like to express our gratitude and respect to all the medical staff, the rescue personnel, and people in service who provide us with much-needed assistance and support during this time,” read a statement from Paramount.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” has been the most successful film for Paramount in over a year, setting a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend. After two weekends in theaters worldwide, the film has grossed $106.6 million in North America and $203.1 million worldwide.

*Also Read:* 'Mission: Impossible VII' Halts Production in Italy Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

But release of the film in Asian markets where the SEGA video game icon is well known has been held back by the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected tens of thousands of people in China. Health officials in the country have reported over 77,000 cases with nearly 2,600 people killed. An additional 2,000+ cases have been reported in other countries, with major outbreaks occurring in Italy, Iran, and South Korea.

The coronavirus first began to spread a month ago during the start of the Lunar New Year, a holiday period that is critical to the Chinese economy but especially to movie theaters, which only screen Chinese-produced films by government mandate and see the highest audience turnout during the season. Last year, combined revenue on the first day of Lunar New Year set a new single-day record for the market, and grosses for the entire period came in at approximately $835 million.

*Also Read:* Coronavirus Lockdown Cripples Chinese Box Office: Will Hollywood Movies Take a Hit?

But in response to advisement from health officials, nearly all of China’s movie theaters have remained closed for the past month, costing exhibitors billions in ticket and concessions revenue. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which was scheduled for release this Friday, was set to be the first major Hollywood import in China after the Lunar New Year period ended. Aside from “Sonic,” no other Hollywood blockbusters, including Disney’s expected megahit remake of “Mulan,” had received a release date.

The epidemic has also had an impact on Paramount’s production plans, as filming for the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film with Tom Cruise in Italy has been postponed due to an outbreak there this past weekend. More than 200 cases and five deaths have been reported there, the highest of any country in Europe.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Mission: Impossible VII' Halts Production in Italy Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple's Stock Slides 5% As Coronavirus Fears Rise

Coronavirus Lockdown Cripples Chinese Box Office: Will Hollywood Movies Take a Hit?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak in China delays shipment of bridal, prom dresses [Video]Coronavirus outbreak in China delays shipment of bridal, prom dresses

Even without confirmed cases of the virus in the metro, the outbreak in China is already having an impact at some bridal shops here. It's estimated that 80% of bridal gowns come from China.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:19Published

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 [Video]Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Singapore Trims Growth Outlook On China Coronavirus Outbreak

Singapore's economic growth rose more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, but the government downgraded the growth outlook as the China coronavirus...
RTTNews

Trump: "Confident China is trying very hard" in handling coronavirus outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump is confident that China is "trying very hard" in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, he said in a television interview late on...
Reuters


Tweets about this

SonicRetweets

SonicRetweets RT @Culturopoing: [#Cinéma] [#Repost] #Paramount Delays #SonictheHedgehog China Release Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/fVPFsLXyRL v… 22 minutes ago

Culturopoing

Culturopoing webzine [#Cinéma] [#Repost] #Paramount Delays #SonictheHedgehog China Release Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/fVPFsLXyRL via @thr 24 minutes ago

GoddessTywana

GoddessTywana RT @GeekVibesNation: Paramount Delays 'Sonic the Hedgehog' China Release Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (@THR) #SonicMovie https://t.co/p9penPX7… 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: Paramount Pictures' #SonicTheHedgehog won't be heading to China in the near future amid an outbreak of the Coronavirus https://t.c… 1 hour ago

GaleriaReevoluc

Grupo LEFERAS Paramount Delays 'Sonic the Hedgehog' China Release Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/OxQGcztASn 2 hours ago

Whitestar111

Fuller Horton Paramount Delays 'Sonic the Hedgehog' China Release Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/NXLimRB1BG via @thr 3 hours ago

HTParamount

HamiltonToday Paramount ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ China Release Date Postponed Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/kcGScOdUYb via @Deadline #Paramount #SonicMovie 4 hours ago

EverythingGeek_

Everything Geek Coronavirus Delays Sonic the Hedgehog China Release #Coronavirius https://t.co/pwmMJOfh68 https://t.co/Ht46lJDntc 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.