Watch live: Trump holds press conference after whirlwind India trip

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
President Trump's two-day India trip has been filled with pageantry.
News video: PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror

PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror 16:51

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, issued a joint statement on Tuesday. The press conference was conducted on the second and last day of Trump's India trip. The two leaders spoke on a host of issues, including counter-terror activities, defence,...

Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit [Video]Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit

The Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram will host the President of the United States of America on February 24, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Donald Trump and his family when they visit the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published

India builds wall to hide poor people during Trump visit [Video]India builds wall to hide poor people during Trump visit

AHMEDABAD, INDIA — Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to India next week, Indian authorities decided to build a wall to welcome the big American cheese. No just kidding. They built it to hide a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published


WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Press Conference in India

President *Donald Trump* will hold a meeting and a press event today with NATO Secretary General *Jens Stoltenberg*.
Mediaite

Trump blasts Sotomayor at press conference: ‘She’s trying to shame people’

President Trump took aim at one of his predecessor's Supreme Court picks during a press conference in India Tuesday morning, as he wraps up his trip to the...
FOXNews.com


slo129

slo129 RT @CBSNews: President Trump on Harvey Weinstein verdict: "I think from the standpoint of women it was a great thing." https://t.co/tEOC6eQ… 2 minutes ago

DWDrummer13

Hans Giesholt RT @CBSNews: President Trump on massive rally turnout: "Thousands of people outside⁠ — that's not uncommon for me. But 125,000 seats, that… 4 minutes ago

shirley3559

Shirley Hernandez RT @CBSNews: President Trump on U.S. response to coronavirus: "I think we're doing a great job." https://t.co/tEOC6eQBKC https://t.co/oU87v… 7 minutes ago

FungusInstitute

Fungus Institute RT @CBSNews: President Trump says India has a "phenomenal" future, "especially with leadership like Prime Minister Modi." ⁠⁠⁠https://t.co/t… 10 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News President Trump says India has a "phenomenal" future, "especially with leadership like Prime Minister Modi." ⁠⁠⁠… https://t.co/Si1eD7P2p5 15 minutes ago

