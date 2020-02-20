President Trump completes India trip optimistic about new trade deal
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () In joint remarks with India’s prime minister Tuesday morning, President Trump touted progress on a trade deal, but both leaders declined to reveal new details. The president did, however, announce a new deal with Exxon Mobil to improve India's network of natural gas. Weija Jiang reports.
What is US President Donald Trump's India visit about? Is it merely optics? What does India gain out of it? Is a limited trade deal on the cards and why is trade such a sticking point between the two countries? These are the questions we analyse in this episode of News Audit.
