President Trump completes India trip optimistic about new trade deal

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
In joint remarks with India’s prime minister Tuesday morning, President Trump touted progress on a trade deal, but both leaders declined to reveal new details. The president did, however, announce a new deal with Exxon Mobil to improve India's network of natural gas. Weija Jiang reports.
News video: Will the elusive US-India trade deal happen? | Oneindia News

Will the elusive US-India trade deal happen? | Oneindia News 05:24

 What is US President Donald Trump's India visit about? Is it merely optics? What does India gain out of it? Is a limited trade deal on the cards and why is trade such a sticking point between the two countries? These are the questions we analyse in this episode of News Audit. News Audit,...

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' [Video]Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' The President remained optimistic about the virus that is spreading rapidly across Europe and the Middle East. President Trump, via statement President..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

India To Purchase $3 Billion Worth Of Military Equipment From U.S. [Video]India To Purchase $3 Billion Worth Of Military Equipment From U.S.

At a news conference, President Trump said the relationship between the U.S. and India is stronger than it&apos;s ever been.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published


Donald Trump's India trip: US President to visit New Delhi-Ahmedabad; full schedule, itinerary revealed

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday chalked out the US President's India visit itinerary.
DNA

Trump’s India visit moves from pomp to trade, military talks

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India delved into substance Tuesday after opening with a heavy dose of pomp and pageantry, even as...
Seattle Times

