Donald Trump Jr. cleared for Alaska license to hunt, kill grizzly bear

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was granted a permit Monday allowing him to hunt and kill a grizzly bear in Alaska later this year, officials said.
