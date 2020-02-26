Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Zibanejad Scores In OT, Rangers Beat Rival Islanders 4-3

Zibanejad Scores In OT, Rangers Beat Rival Islanders 4-3

CBS 2 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) – UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored 28 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the rival New York Islanders 4-3 Tuesday night Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Greg McKegg and Brett Howden also scored to give […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mika Zibanejad scores, but Rangers waste game in hand andÂ fall to Blues

Mika Zibanejad scored the only goal for the Rangers, who remain four points out of the second wild-card spot.
Newsday Also reported by •FOX Sports

NHL roundup: Rangers notch OT win vs. rival Isles

Mika Zibanejad scored 28 seconds into overtime Tuesday night for the visiting New York Rangers, who remained red hot with a spirited 4-3 win over the New York...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobCivil

rob RT @BarDown: The Rangers beat the Capitals 6-5. Mika Zibanejad scores 5 of the Rangers’ goals including the winner 🤯 https://t.co/ikVuRAMype 27 seconds ago

BarDown

BarDown The Rangers beat the Capitals 6-5. Mika Zibanejad scores 5 of the Rangers’ goals including the winner 🤯 https://t.co/ikVuRAMype 5 minutes ago

QuoteTheMiller

Miller Zibanejad scores 5 GOALS and Rangers beat the Caps 6-5 in OT. 7 minutes ago

stevesixpac

Steve "Zibanejad Scores in OT, Rangers Beat Rival Islanders 4-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/dIp2RWETt0 1 week ago

Kovy274Hart

Derek Rangers find a way to beat pesky Islanders thanks to MVP candidate Panarin. Zibanejad wins it in OT. Isles overcome… https://t.co/WJzi236L1p 1 week ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Zibanejad scores in OT, Rangers beat rival Isles - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/mY5ALEam3Q https://t.co/ZRfr9bx1LO 1 week ago

AveryGS18

AverySalamon RT @TSN_Sports: Zibanejad scores in OT, Rangers beat rival Isles. MORE: https://t.co/gcXBZpNDZV https://t.co/naYSnTP0qc 1 week ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Zibanejad scores in OT, Rangers beat rival Isles. MORE: https://t.co/gcXBZpNDZV https://t.co/naYSnTP0qc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.