Catherine Pugh, Former Baltimore Mayor, Is Sentenced to 3 Years in Book Fraud

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
“I messed up. I really messed up,” Ms. Pugh said in a video that her lawyers submitted to the court before her sentencing.
News video: Sentencing Hearing Underway For Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh

Sentencing Hearing Underway For Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh 02:45

 Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will learn her fate Thursday after pleading guilty late last year to charges in the "Healthy Holly" scandal.

Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison [Video]Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison

Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison

Catherine Pugh Apologizes To Baltimore Citizens Following Her Sentencing [Video]Catherine Pugh Apologizes To Baltimore Citizens Following Her Sentencing

Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh apologizes to Baltimore residents following her sentencing.

Former Baltimore mayor awaits sentence in book deals case

BALTIMORE (AP) — Years before taking the office she’d resign from in disgrace, Catherine Pugh had a vision to see Baltimore “prosper and grow.” In a 2005...
Seattle Times

Ex-Baltimore mayor set to be sentenced in book sales scheme

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in a lucrative, years long scheme that sold her self-published...
Seattle Times

