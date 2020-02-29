Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and ‘Keeps Telling Us Crazy Lies’

Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and ‘Keeps Telling Us Crazy Lies’

The Wrap Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and ‘Keeps Telling Us Crazy Lies’On Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher got real with his audience about the coronavirus, arguing that people should take it seriously, but also should definitely not panic.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he thinks Donald Trump is in any way the right guy to be in charge right now.

“Is this serious?” Maher asked about the virus. “Yeah, it is. The CDC is now calling it the COVID-19, and you know a disease is serious when they give it a rap name. But panic? No. We should not panic and it doesn’t merit panic.”

Why? Because as Maher sees it, “We live in LA. The air is so toxic that anything that comes out of anybody’s mouth is killed immediately.”

Of course he noted that life will change, but “you just have to take more precautions right now. Just assume everyone is infectious, the same warning they give contestants on ‘The Bachelor.'”

*Also Read:* The Major Hollywood, Sports and Tech Events Canceled in Response to Coronavirus - So Far

Maher joked that the one person in the country who was way ahead of everyone on the problem was Melania Trump, as evidenced by the time Trump tried to hold her hand and she slapped it away.

“Fortunately, her husband, Donald Trump is in charge, and when I say ‘fortunately,’ I mean ‘oh f—,'” Bill Maher continued, adding that he wishes we didn’t have a president “who thinks this coronavirus is a minor annoyance, like the common cold or the Constitution of the United States. One who appoints as the person to head up this massive medical emergency, Mike Pence, who doesn’t even believe in evolution.”

“No, we have a president who just keeps telling us crazy lies, that contradict everything the CDC is saying,” Maher continued.

“Just yesterday he said it’s gonna disappear,” Maher said, “‘One day, like a miracle, it’ll just disappear.’ Really, Mr. President? Because just hoping that it’ll be gone? I’ve tried that with you and it doesn’t work.”

(Brief aside, for you readers wondering, yes Trump really said this, and yes it’s as unsettling as it sounds.)

*Also Read:* Game Developers Conference Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Meanwhile, Bill Maher concluded with some uncharacteristically calming words for viewers. “Look, we’ve known each other a long time, right? I’m gonna tell you my message. You’re gonna hear some scary things, and some of them are going to be scary.”

“But just please remember what the great Jimmy Breslin once said,” Maher continued. “He said the message of TV is to stay inside and watch more TV. It is very important to remember all the other times that cable news was telling you that we were all going to die. SARS and MERS and ebola, swine flu and bird flu and this flu and that flu.”

“Please say it with me, flues will not replace us, flues will not replace us.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Coronavirus Rocks Wall Street This Week: Apple, Disney Stocks Take Major Hits

Google Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

White House Chief of Staff Accuses Media of Only Covering Coronavirus to 'Bring Down' Trump
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Maher Panel Gets Heated Over Trump Coronavirus Response: ‘We’re Not Rooting for Failure!’

*Bill Maher* tonight got heated with *Buck Sexton* over President *Donald Trump's* response to coronavirus, with Maher saying, "I think the coronavirus is going...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

dvihugh

Daddy Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and ‘Keeps Telling Us Crazy... https://t.co/MQGWXrPgOz via @Yahoo 11 minutes ago

PatrickHerlihy8

Patrick Herlihy Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and ‘Keeps Telling Us Crazy... https://t.co/LR6Kh2hTaM via @Yahoo 12 minutes ago

darryldean57

darryldeanwilliams Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and ‘Keeps Telling Us Crazy Lies’ https://t.co/l5VtlBtr8N 21 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and ‘Keeps Telling Us Crazy Lie… https://t.co/g5l6myV9G4 45 minutes ago

MerSicra

larryjohnpage RT @TheWrap: Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and 'Just Keeps Telling Us Crazy… https://t.co/Vm5JCJEWpV 48 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #BillMaher Is Chill About #Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and ‘Keeps Telling Us Crazy Lies’… https://t.co/yJeIwhDyYh 54 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and 'Just Keeps Telling Us Crazy Lies' https://t.co/w70jAhHyh7 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.