First U.S. Coronavirus Death Reported In Washington State

CBS 2 Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Washington state health officials said Saturday a person has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It is the first reported coronavirus death in the United States.
News video: NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S.

NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S. 05:27

 Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to reporters Saturday following news of the first coronavirus death was reported in Washington state. (2-29-20)

First British coronavirus victim describes what suffering from the infection is really like [Video]First British coronavirus victim describes what suffering from the infection is really like

Connor Reed, a 25-year-old expat teacher from Llandudno in North Wales was working in Wuhan, China when in November he became the first Brit to catch the coronavirus.

More than a dozen new confirmed cases of coronavirus [Video]More than a dozen new confirmed cases of coronavirus

After the first coronavirus death in California it become the third state to declare a state of emergency.

After Trump calls Coronavirus 'a hoax', US confirms first death from outbreak

Trump's comment comes amidst reports of first coronavirus death in Washington state.
Seattle-area nursing home investigated by Feds as US death rate climbs to 11

(Natural News) Federal authorities have announced an investigation into the Seattle-area nursing home at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. The news...
