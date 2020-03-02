Emily Alyn Lind to Star in ‘Gossip Girl’ Sequel on HBO Max Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

“Code Black” alum Emily Alyn Lind will star in the “Gossip Girl” sequel series on HBO Max.



The 10-episode sequel takes place eight years after the events of original series, which starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick. Josh Schwartz, who developed The CW series, and Stephanie Savage are both returning as executive producers, along with Joshua Safran, who will write the script. “Gossip Girl” was based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar.



Lind will play Audrey, who has been in a long term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there. The original series’ Kristen Bell is returning as the narrator.



Yes, the Original 'Gossip Girl' Cast Has Been Asked to Come Back for the HBO Max Reboot



Here is the description from HBO Max: Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.



“Gossip Girl” aired for six seasons between 2007 and 2012 and was one of the first original series for The CW. HBO Max will launch in May and cost $14.99 a month.



Deadline first reported the casting of Lind.



