Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race and Plans to Endorse Biden

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Ms. Klobuchar made her decision hours before Super Tuesday. She shocked the primary field with a third-place finish in New Hampshire, but ultimately could not compete with better-funded rivals.
News video: Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race 01:04

 The Minnesota senator is ending her bid for the White House.

Amy Klobuchar drops out of presidential race, will endorse Biden

Amy Klobuchar drops out of presidential race, will endorse Biden
Factbox: Five Democrats remain in fight for U.S. presidential nomination

The field of candidates seeking the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination dropped to five with Monday's departure of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota as...
Reuters

