Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg drop out: What happens with their votes in the Washington primary?

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians are voting early in the March 10 presidential primary, even as the Democratic presidential field is shrinking. Those who vote for a candidate who quits don't get a do-over.
