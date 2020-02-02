Global  

Earth may have been a 'waterworld' without continents 3 billion years ago, study suggests

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Around 3 billion years ago, Earth may have been covered in water without any continents. It may have impacts for the past and future of science.
 
Exoplanet 124 Light-Years Away Could Have ‘Right Conditions to Support Life’ [Video]Exoplanet 124 Light-Years Away Could Have ‘Right Conditions to Support Life’

There’s good news in the supporting life department for exoplanet K2-18b. It's is larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, and researchers found the planet could have liquid water beneath its..

New Evidence Confirms The Catastrophic Extinction Of Life On Earth 2 Billion Years Ago [Video]New Evidence Confirms The Catastrophic Extinction Of Life On Earth 2 Billion Years Ago

New Evidence Confirms The Catastrophic Extinction Of Life On Earth 2 Billion Years Ago

Earth may have been a waterworld covered by global ocean 3.2 billion years ago, study suggests

In its early years, Earth may have looked like a post-apocalyptic waterworld, according to a new study.
Greenland Minerals advances permitting and optimises production process at Kvanefjeld Rare Earths Project

Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG) has achieved advanced permitting status at its 100%-owned Kvanefjeld Rare Earths Project and, with the support of major...
