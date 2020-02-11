Prosecutors Decline To Proceed With Murder Case Against Fotis Dulos After His Suicide

Dulos was charged with killing his estranged wife Jennifer, who disappeared in May of 2019.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Prosecution Declines To Proceed With The Case Against Fotis Dulos A Connecticut judge in the Fotis Dulos case denied a request from his attorneys to continue his murder trial a month after he died from suicide. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:53Published 5 hours ago Sister Says Fotis Dulos Estate Was 'Under Attack' as He Was Still Clinging to Life The future of Fotis Dulos' sprawling Connecticut mansion is up in the air. Credit: WTIC Duration: 02:10Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Court dismisses appeal of gag order in missing mom case HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal of a gag order that a judge imposed in the case of Fotis Dulos, who died after a...

Seattle Times 6 days ago





Tweets about this