AP Analysis: Biden's wins set up Sanders battle

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden scored Super Tuesday victories from Texas to Massachusetts, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier. The Democratic nomination race now looks like a Biden-Sanders two person battle. (March 4)
 
News video: Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar

Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar 02:38

 Joe Biden won the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Health Insurers Cheer As Prospects Of Medicare For All Dim [Video]Health Insurers Cheer As Prospects Of Medicare For All Dim

Joe Biden's triumph on Super Tuesday apparently cheered up health insurers considerably. According to Business Insider, health insurance stocks gained Wednesday following Biden's victory over Bernie..

Biden surges on Super Tuesday [Video]Biden surges on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden has surged on Super Tuesday, winning eight of the 14 states up for offer in the Democratic primary battle. The battle now appears a two-horse race, with Bernie Sanders taking four states -..

Biden wins and Sanders slips in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday

Joe Biden has claimed victory in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary election and ended progressive rival Bernie Sanders’s winning streak.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNewsDeutsche WelleMediaiteReuters

Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders wins top prize, Joe Biden surges

Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders wins top prize, Joe Biden surgesBernie Sanders seized victory in Super Tuesday's biggest prize, California, while a resurgent Joe Biden scored wins in the upper Midwest and African American...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBC.caBelfast TelegraphDeutsche Welle

