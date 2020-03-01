AP Analysis: Biden's wins set up Sanders battle

Joe Biden's triumph on Super Tuesday apparently cheered up health insurers considerably. According to Business Insider, health insurance stocks gained Wednesday following Biden's victory over Bernie..

