AP Analysis: Biden's wins set up Sanders battle

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Joe Biden scored Super Tuesday victories from Texas to Massachusetts, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier. The Democratic nomination race now looks like a Biden-Sanders two person battle. (March 4)
Joe Biden won the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Joe Biden has claimed victory in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary election and ended progressive rival Bernie Sanders’s winning streak. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •FOXNews.com •WorldNews •Deutsche Welle •Mediaite •Reuters
Bernie Sanders seized victory in Super Tuesday's biggest prize, California, while a resurgent Joe Biden scored wins in the upper Midwest and African American... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBC.ca •Belfast Telegraph •Deutsche Welle