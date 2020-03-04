Global  

Conservative-leaning Supreme Court to hear major abortion case

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in a major test of abortion rights on Wednesday. People camped overnight for a chance to see the first major abortion case under the court’s new conservative majority. Jan Crawford reports on the case between the Shreveport, Louisiana clinic and the state’s law tightening regulations on the procedure.
News video: Supreme Court Hears Arguments On An Abortion Case

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On An Abortion Case 01:44

 Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court as a newly conservative body hears arguments on an abortion case.

Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment [Video]Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by..

U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case [Video]U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder..

U.S. Supreme Court weighs major abortion case; demonstrators rally

The U.S. Supreme Court returns to the issue of abortion rights on Wednesday when it considers a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors...
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court appears divided in major abortion case

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on Wednesday as the justices weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes...
Reuters

