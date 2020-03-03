Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out the



As of Thursday morning, Warren did not endorse one of the remaining candidates in the race.



Her announcement follows that of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who suspended his campaign Wednesday morning. In the days prior, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and MN Sen. Amy Klobuchar also suspended their campaigns, endorsing former vice president Joe Biden shortly thereafter.



*Also Read:* Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Selfish' for Staying in Race, Says She's Hurting Bernie Sanders



With their wins on Super Tuesday, Biden and VT Sen. Bernie Sanders have become the two clear frontrunners for the Democratic nomination.



President Donald Trump continued his attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren Wednesday morning, carrying it over from Tuesday night when he described the Democratic presidential candidate “the loser of the night.”



“So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!” wrote the president on Twitter Wednesday morning.



