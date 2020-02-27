Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Colorado > Colorado, Maryland announce new coronavirus cases

Colorado, Maryland announce new coronavirus cases

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Colorado authorities announced the first two coronavirus cases in their state, while Maryland's Governor announced his state's first three. All five patients had traveled internationally. (March 6)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: New Coronavirus Cases

New Coronavirus Cases 00:18

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday there are five more cases of coronavirus in the state.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state [Video]Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:26Published

Summit County officials update public on Colorado's first coronavirus case [Video]Summit County officials update public on Colorado's first coronavirus case

Summit County government and health officials provided an update on the state's first case of the novel coronavirus. The man, who visited Summit County from Feb. 29 though March 3, is currently under..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 24:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over Virus

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over VirusSaudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move...
WorldNews

Germany reports 134 new coronavirus cases - Robert Koch Institute

Germany on Friday reported 134 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

crewislife

ъรεս Colorado, Maryland announce new coronavirus cases https://t.co/9RhhKLNYrj 22 minutes ago

007saanjaypatil

The NewsWare Colorado, Maryland announce new coronavirus cases https://t.co/ayX4la84C2 28 minutes ago

coronanewsapp

Corona Virus News 24x7 Colorado, Maryland announce new #coronavirus cases https://t.co/NDXU3zxXkG 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.