Nik Wallenda Survived ‘Volcano Live’ But ABC Didn’t in Ratings Disaster Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tragedy averted, but not without a casualty. Nik Wallenda successfully traversed the 1,800-foot-long tightrope stretched across the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua, but ABC was the one hurting Wednesday night.



In its 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. time slot, “Volcano Live With Nik Wallenda” ranked last among the Big 4 broadcast networks — CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC — in all 10 of the demos that anyone really cares about, according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day official-national ratings.



Those 10 demos include: adults (0.4 rating), men (0.4) and women 18-34 (0.5); adults (0.7), men (0.6) and women 18-49 (0.8); adults (1.0), men (0.9) and women 25-54 (1.1); and total viewers (4.2 million). As you can tell, women of all ages were more drawn to the stunt than men.



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Pushes Nik Wallenda's 'Volcano Live' Off a Tightrope in TV Ratings



“Volcano Live” was also last in households (2.7), if you need an 11th example. We stopped searching shy of making it a dozen ways to blast the event worse than a lava eruption could have (theoretically) taken out its protagonist.



Following its lackluster lead-in, ABC’s “Stumptown” at 10 p.m. was the lowest-rated primetime show on the Big 4 networks. You don’t need to be an audience-measurement expert to figure out that ABC finished in last place outright among its core competition.



Another bad comparison? The last time ABC aired all originals on Wednesday night from 8 to 10 p.m., that two-hour span averaged better ratings with a 0.8 among adults 18-49, the grandaddy of all the demographic groups. And that was in head-to-head competition with the “Survivor” Season 40 premiere on CBS, as well as “The Masked Singer” on Fox and NBC’s “Chicago” dramas.



*Also Read:* Nik Wallenda Has a Huge 'Last-Minute Decision' to Make Before Walking Over an Active Volcano



Such ratings erosion has been an unfortunate trend for Wallenda and ABC over their longstanding partnership.



Wallenda’s last special aired over the summer, so at least it didn’t have to go up against Fox’s “Masked Singer,” which can be blamed for some of Wednesday’s ratings challenges. But his July 2019 high-wire walk over New York City’s Times Square only did marginally better than the 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, and 4.2 million total viewers that watched Wednesday. “Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda” posted a 0.8 rating and 5.2 million viewers.



The last one was better, sure, but it also faced pretty much zero competition.



*Also Read:* Nik Wallenda Successfully Completes 'Volcano Live!' Tightrope Walk, Plugs His Book a Ton



Going back even further to Wallenda’s previous broadcast-television death-defying (as “death-defying” as being strapped into a harness can get) stunt in 2012 — when he walked over Niagara Falls — that drop-off is much steeper. ABC earned a 2.5 rating and more than 10 million viewers with that one, and on a Friday night no less. But we all know that TV ratings ain’t what they used to be, so eight years ago can feel like a century when it comes to Nielsen measurement.



So was Wallenda’s latest walk worth it? Well, no one got hurt and Nik sure got to plug his book a bunch — but it might be time to sacrifice this relationship to the volcano.



If you’re among the many, many people who did not tune in to “Volcano Live With Nik Wallenda,” read our recap here.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'The Masked Singer' Pushes Nik Wallenda's 'Volcano Live' Off a Tightrope in TV Ratings



Fox News Wins Super Tuesday Ratings With 4.2 Million Primetime Viewers



Super Tuesday Is Not Very Super, Ratings-Wise, for Broadcast TV Tragedy averted, but not without a casualty. Nik Wallenda successfully traversed the 1,800-foot-long tightrope stretched across the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua, but ABC was the one hurting Wednesday night.In its 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. time slot, “Volcano Live With Nik Wallenda” ranked last among the Big 4 broadcast networks — CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC — in all 10 of the demos that anyone really cares about, according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day official-national ratings.Those 10 demos include: adults (0.4 rating), men (0.4) and women 18-34 (0.5); adults (0.7), men (0.6) and women 18-49 (0.8); adults (1.0), men (0.9) and women 25-54 (1.1); and total viewers (4.2 million). As you can tell, women of all ages were more drawn to the stunt than men.*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Pushes Nik Wallenda's 'Volcano Live' Off a Tightrope in TV Ratings“Volcano Live” was also last in households (2.7), if you need an 11th example. We stopped searching shy of making it a dozen ways to blast the event worse than a lava eruption could have (theoretically) taken out its protagonist.Following its lackluster lead-in, ABC’s “Stumptown” at 10 p.m. was the lowest-rated primetime show on the Big 4 networks. You don’t need to be an audience-measurement expert to figure out that ABC finished in last place outright among its core competition.Another bad comparison? The last time ABC aired all originals on Wednesday night from 8 to 10 p.m., that two-hour span averaged better ratings with a 0.8 among adults 18-49, the grandaddy of all the demographic groups. And that was in head-to-head competition with the “Survivor” Season 40 premiere on CBS, as well as “The Masked Singer” on Fox and NBC’s “Chicago” dramas.*Also Read:* Nik Wallenda Has a Huge 'Last-Minute Decision' to Make Before Walking Over an Active VolcanoSuch ratings erosion has been an unfortunate trend for Wallenda and ABC over their longstanding partnership.Wallenda’s last special aired over the summer, so at least it didn’t have to go up against Fox’s “Masked Singer,” which can be blamed for some of Wednesday’s ratings challenges. But his July 2019 high-wire walk over New York City’s Times Square only did marginally better than the 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, and 4.2 million total viewers that watched Wednesday. “Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda” posted a 0.8 rating and 5.2 million viewers.The last one was better, sure, but it also faced pretty much zero competition.*Also Read:* Nik Wallenda Successfully Completes 'Volcano Live!' Tightrope Walk, Plugs His Book a TonGoing back even further to Wallenda’s previous broadcast-television death-defying (as “death-defying” as being strapped into a harness can get) stunt in 2012 — when he walked over Niagara Falls — that drop-off is much steeper. ABC earned a 2.5 rating and more than 10 million viewers with that one, and on a Friday night no less. But we all know that TV ratings ain’t what they used to be, so eight years ago can feel like a century when it comes to Nielsen measurement.So was Wallenda’s latest walk worth it? Well, no one got hurt and Nik sure got to plug his book a bunch — but it might be time to sacrifice this relationship to the volcano.If you’re among the many, many people who did not tune in to “Volcano Live With Nik Wallenda,” read our recap here.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'The Masked Singer' Pushes Nik Wallenda's 'Volcano Live' Off a Tightrope in TV RatingsFox News Wins Super Tuesday Ratings With 4.2 Million Primetime ViewersSuper Tuesday Is Not Very Super, Ratings-Wise, for Broadcast TV 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 'Volcano Live!' With Nik Wallenda 04:26 Tonight @ 8PM, right here on ABC

Recent related videos from verified sources Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano High wire walker Nik Wallenda crossed an active volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday, completing the trek 1,800 feet over glowing lava. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:35Published 20 hours ago Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano Nik Wallenda performs a death-defying stunt high above an active volcano. The daredevil took a high-wire walk across Masaya in Nicaragua. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:53Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘The Masked Singer’ Pushes Nik Wallenda’s ‘Volcano Live’ Off a Tightrope in TV Ratings Nik Wallenda may have successfully tightrope-walked across a friggin’ active volcano on Wednesday night, but that doesn’t mean the stunt programming was...

The Wrap 23 hours ago



Nik Wallenda Successfully Completes ‘Volcano Live!’ Tightrope Walk, Plugs His Book a Ton Nik Wallenda had ice water in his veins while tightrope-walking in the Ring of Fire. Wallenda successfully completed ABC’s “Volcano Live!” walk on...

The Wrap 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this ω๏๏∂y #NikWallenda Survived ‘Volcano Live’ But #ABC Didn’t in #Ratings Disaster https://t.co/0TbNc3IhdF https://t.co/IajC87Lksl 38 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Nik Wallenda Survived ‘Volcano Live’ But ABC Didn’t in Ratings Disaster https://t.co/a4mLgQcVF2 via… https://t.co/yb8gXP5ZKM 1 hour ago