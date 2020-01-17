Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bill Clinton > Bill Clinton Explains Monica Lewinsky Affair as ‘Managing My Anxieties’

Bill Clinton Explains Monica Lewinsky Affair as ‘Managing My Anxieties’

NYTimes.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Mr. Clinton was asked about the scandal for the Hulu documentary series “Hillary.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Jared Kushner Liked To Show Visitors White House Area Where Monica Lewinsky Would Sneak In To See Bill Clinton [Video]Report: Jared Kushner Liked To Show Visitors White House Area Where Monica Lewinsky Would Sneak In To See Bill Clinton

Jared Kushner reportedly likes to show visitors the spot where Monica Lewinsky used to sneak in to see then-President Bill Clinton.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:31Published

Jared Kushner Likes To Show Visitors Spot Where Monica Lewinsky Snuck Into Oval Office: Report [Video]Jared Kushner Likes To Show Visitors Spot Where Monica Lewinsky Snuck Into Oval Office: Report

Jared Kushner reportedly likes to show visitors the spot where Monica Lewinsky used to sneak in to see then-President Bill Clinton.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Clinton explains Monica Lewinsky affair as 'managing my anxieties'

"Nobody sits down and thinks, 'I think I'll take a really irresponsible risk'," Bill Clinton says in a new documentary series.
The Age Also reported by •NYTimes.comBBC NewsAceShowbizIndependentFOXNews.comCBS NewsMediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nancy18097436

nancy @atensnut Bill Clinton explains that he had***with Monica Lewinsky because of anxiety. Then why did he bite… https://t.co/b4flfbliJA 31 seconds ago

MSNNZ

MSN NZ Bill Clinton explains Lewinsky affair as 'managing anxieties' https://t.co/fyl37UHief 2 minutes ago

spacekadance

Spacekadance RT @LivaJudic: "Bill Clinton Explains Monica Lewinsky Affair as ‘Managing My Anxieties’" via NYT https://t.co/pomTIYWxeF #mindfulness 16 minutes ago

LivaJudic

Liva 🌿 "Bill Clinton Explains Monica Lewinsky Affair as ‘Managing My Anxieties’" via NYT https://t.co/pomTIYWxeF #mindfulness 30 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Bill Clinton Explains Monica Lewinsky Affair as ‘Managing My Anxieties’ https://t.co/gl7MBnj6a0 https://t.co/MuFVQM2ivB 34 minutes ago

TheCyanPost

TheCyanPost Bill Clinton Explains Monica Lewinsky Affair as ‘Managing My Anxieties’ https://t.co/gl7MBnj6a0 https://t.co/MuFVQM2ivB 36 minutes ago

JamieV153

Jamie Vetter Asking Russia and Ukraine to interfere in our elections is not a scandal but a bj is? Got it. Bill Clinton Explai… https://t.co/60OtIGHBIb 46 minutes ago

CZ4ever60

CZ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ RT @ImperialWick: Wait til he explains all the murders. [187] 'I did it to manage my anxieties.' Bill Clinton reveals he had oral***with… 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.