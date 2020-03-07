Trump loyalist Mark Meadows named new chief of staff

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Trump announced that he was replacing his chief of staff for the third time via Twitter on Friday night. Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has been named envoy to Northern Ireland, while Trump loyalist Representative Mark Meadows will assume the role. Weijia Jiang reports on the latest White House shake-up from Florida, where Mr. Trump is spending the weekend. 👓 View full article

