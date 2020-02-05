'I believe in Joe': Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president

Brooklyn Girl @NickPonticello @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris Biden/Harris is the only ticket I believe will win in spite of election int… https://t.co/DXoJwYWrQE 7 seconds ago

Jackie Arnold RT @sfchronicle: “We need a leader who really does care about the people and who can therefore unify the people. And I believe Joe can do t… 9 seconds ago

Purple Thor ‎ϟ RT @1IronMan2O2O: "I believe in Joe." Me, too, Senator. Me, too. Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for President: #KamalaToJoe https://t.c… 1 minute ago

Georgina Pratt RT @JazzaleaMia: Ms. Harris said in a video posted to Twitter. “I believe in Joe. I really believe in him, and I have known him for a long… 1 minute ago

@theLadyArcher77 🏹 RT @pittgriffin: I think Biden would have one of the all-time great cabinets. https://t.co/NnydebmKUN 2 minutes ago

Ochi "'I believe in Joe,' Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden" https://t.co/5ZnJuPPIpG 2 minutes ago