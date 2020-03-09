Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > San Francisco > San Francisco hospitals, officials brace for virus

San Francisco hospitals, officials brace for virus

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The City of San Francisco is preparing for a possible increase in COVID-19 patients. The city's Department of Emergency Management unveiled thirty recreational vehicles to house potential patients who cannot self-quarantine. (March 10)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Bay Area Hospitals Prepare To Potentially Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Patients

Bay Area Hospitals Prepare To Potentially Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Patients 02:59

 Hospitals in the Bay Area Monday were preparing to accept any potential cases of COVID-19 that were disembarking the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland.Andria Borba reports. (3-9-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

VIDEO: Man Flings Rock Through Bedroom Window, Injuring Woman In San Francisco [Video]VIDEO: Man Flings Rock Through Bedroom Window, Injuring Woman In San Francisco

A man was caught on dramatic video throwing a rock through a bedroom window, leaving a woman's head injured, after a brief argument in San Francisco's Mission District. (3-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:29Published

Warriors, Chase Center To Meet With Mayor Breed To Find Coronavirus Solution [Video]Warriors, Chase Center To Meet With Mayor Breed To Find Coronavirus Solution

Chase Center and the Warriors welcomed fans to Tuesday night's game despite San Francisco's recommendations against holding large gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak. Betty Yu reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Officials set to receive thousands from ship hit by virus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off...
SeattlePI.com

Thousands prepare to get off ship hit by virus in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal and state officials in California prepared to receive thousands of people Monday from a cruise ship that has been idling off the...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

ChiSizzleRadio

Chicago Sizzle Radio SAN FRANCISCO HOSPITALS, OFFICIALS BRACE FOR VIRUS View on Chicago Sizzle Radio https://t.co/lLyYg3tjsO https://t.co/W5S3wRcTVP 3 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 San Francisco hospitals, officials brace for virus https://t.co/WrgrtXg6lW 5 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato San Francisco hospitals, officials brace for virus https://t.co/rccj0B1SfG https://t.co/QAjUEVOMO8 5 hours ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: San Francisco hospitals, officials brace for virus: The City of San Francisco is preparing for a possible increase in COVID-19… 5 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 San Francisco hospitals, officials brace for virus: The City of San Francisco is preparing for a possible increase… https://t.co/XnnznXffJj 5 hours ago

crewislife

ъรεս San Francisco hospitals, officials brace for virus https://t.co/akD4YymceB 6 hours ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift San Francisco hospitals, officials brace for virus https://t.co/QFTeuqzqPZ 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.