Last-minute voters wait in long lines to register, cast ballots in Wash. State presidential primary

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Lines snaked through the hallways of Seattle's downtown vote center as last-minute voters registered to cast their ballots Tuesday in the Washington presidential primary.
News video: #VOTE: Idaho prepares for 2020 Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday

#VOTE: Idaho prepares for 2020 Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday 03:35

 Are you ready to vote? Primary voters will choose who will face off against likely Republican nominee President Trump.

