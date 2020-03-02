Global  

U.S. House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday: Majority Leader

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives is currently writing a coronavirus response bill and plans to vote on it on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.
