Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus: "We Felt A Bit Tired, Like We Had Colds"

Gothamist Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus: We Felt A Bit Tired, Like We Had ColdsHanks delivered the news on social media: "We Hanks’ will be... observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires." [ more › ]
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:28

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor Tom Hanks Says He And Wife Actress Rita Wilson Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]Actor Tom Hanks Says He And Wife Actress Rita Wilson Test Positive For COVID-19

Hanks says they both started feeling tired, like they had colds and some body aches, chills and fever.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published

Tom Hanks Says He and Wife Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Australia [Video]Tom Hanks Says He and Wife Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks announced Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson have coronavirus

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," he posted on Twitter.
CBS News

Tom Hanks Announces He And Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Hanks wrote that he and Wilson were diagnosed with the virus in Australia. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills...
cbs4.com

Tweets about this

anjikan

Digging through the Rubble Rubble RT @PoliticusSarah: .@RonaldKlain points out on @maddow that it would have been nearly impossible for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to get test… 2 seconds ago

ThePopcornTalk

PopcornTalk RT @ThePopcornTalk: BREAKING: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for #coronavirus. The two have been “isolated” and are being “… 2 seconds ago

adotmariah1

Ang RT @latimes: Breaking: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced Wednesday that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t… 2 seconds ago

_grahammm_

🌸🌸🌸 RT @PhillyD: HOLY SHIT. In just the last 30 minutes we learned that: Travel from Europe is going to stop for 30 days. Tom Hanks & Rita W… 2 seconds ago

SAIBelsa

Elsa RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus 3 seconds ago

oomessadhikari

umesh adhikari RT @MarketWatch: Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Q9aB2PMjzH 3 seconds ago

chaturvedianu

Anand Chaturvedi RT @MumbaiMirror: #CoronaVirus: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for Covid-19 in #Australia #T… 4 seconds ago

RobynNess1

Robyn Ness (Hyde) RT @ninatypewriter: THIS IS NOT A HOAX. Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson have tested positve for #COVID19 https://t.co/6Bjd2ViurT via @Deadline #Co… 4 seconds ago

