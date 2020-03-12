Global  

Senate Panel Delays Subpoena Vote Over Concerns About Ukraine Witness

NYTimes.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Homeland Security Committee, which is looking into Hunter Biden and Ukraine’s role in the 2016 election, was told a former Ukrainian official could be spreading Russian disinformation.
