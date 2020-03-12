🌊🌊 Anna 🌊🌊 RT @stonecold2050: Trump & Pence will not be tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a Brazilian who tested positive for… 7 seconds ago Ann Lurie Berlin Trump and Pence Won’t Be Tested After Meeting With Infected Brazilian Official https://t.co/Bce0kY2ICH 22 seconds ago RaisedByMadea247 RT @IAmDawnM: Not that I give a ahit if hes I texted, but why? What's the point of not getting tested after exposure? Trump and Pence Won’… 24 seconds ago Gail Cooper RT @kaitlancollins: The White House says Trump and Pence "had almost no interactions" with the Brazilian press secretary who has tested pos… 3 minutes ago Nancy Grey RT @morethanmySLE: 🚨🚨BREAKING: Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored for coronavirus after his press secretary tested POSIT… 3 minutes ago John J. Mesh Trump and Pence Won’t Be Tested After Meeting With Infected Brazilian Official https://t.co/IT6CJJWTAI… https://t.co/uaQgTxxvRj 5 minutes ago CC8TV RT @BostonDotCom: Trump and Pence won’t be tested after meeting with infected Brazilian official. https://t.co/pgGtWytLJG https://t.co/e9wi… 7 minutes ago Boston.com Trump and Pence won’t be tested after meeting with infected Brazilian official. https://t.co/pgGtWytLJG https://t.co/e9wiCjj05c 8 minutes ago