Trump and Pence Won’t Be Tested After Meeting With Infected Brazilian Official

NYTimes.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
“Both the president and vice president had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive,” the White House press secretary said.
News video: Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus 01:04

 Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach. Brazil's government confirmed that Wajngarten has tested positive for the...

Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned' [Video]Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned'

The day after announcing curbs on travel to the United States by European Union residents, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about the possibility of being exposed to..

Trump Dined With Man Now Quarantined For Testing Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Trump Dined With Man Now Quarantined For Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Last week, President Donald Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications secretary. Fabio Wajngarten had posted photos on social media of the meeting at Trump’s..

Trump had almost no interactions with Brazilian official with coronavirus: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had "almost no interaction" with a Brazilian government official they met in Florida last week who...
Reuters

Brazilian official who met Trump in Florida last week tests positive for coronavirus

In the photo posted on his Instagram account, the official is standing next to Trump wearing a 'Make Brazil great again' cap. Vice President Mike Pence was next...
Haaretz Also reported by •Independent

TallyAnnaE

🌊🌊 Anna 🌊🌊 RT @stonecold2050: Trump & Pence will not be tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a Brazilian who tested positive for… 7 seconds ago

AnnL_Berlin

Ann Lurie Berlin Trump and Pence Won’t Be Tested After Meeting With Infected Brazilian Official https://t.co/Bce0kY2ICH 22 seconds ago

RMadea247

RaisedByMadea247 RT @IAmDawnM: Not that I give a ahit if hes I texted, but why? What's the point of not getting tested after exposure? Trump and Pence Won’… 24 seconds ago

SheeGhee

Gail Cooper RT @kaitlancollins: The White House says Trump and Pence "had almost no interactions" with the Brazilian press secretary who has tested pos… 3 minutes ago

NancyGrey20

Nancy Grey RT @morethanmySLE: 🚨🚨BREAKING: Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored for coronavirus after his press secretary tested POSIT… 3 minutes ago

Ohnjaye4

John J. Mesh Trump and Pence Won’t Be Tested After Meeting With Infected Brazilian Official https://t.co/IT6CJJWTAI… https://t.co/uaQgTxxvRj 5 minutes ago

CC8TV

CC8TV RT @BostonDotCom: Trump and Pence won’t be tested after meeting with infected Brazilian official. https://t.co/pgGtWytLJG https://t.co/e9wi… 7 minutes ago

BostonDotCom

Boston.com Trump and Pence won’t be tested after meeting with infected Brazilian official. https://t.co/pgGtWytLJG https://t.co/e9wiCjj05c 8 minutes ago

