Rick Pitino Named Next Head Coach Of Iona Gaels Basketball

Hall of famer Rick Pitino is returning to college basketball – and his hometown – as head coach of Iona.

Rick Pitino returns to college basketball as Iona coach NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before...

Rick Pitino returning to college basketball as new Iona coach Rick Pitino, a Hall of Famer and national title-winning coach, on Saturday accepted a job as new men's basketball coach at Iona College.

