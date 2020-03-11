Global  

Rick Pitino Named Next Head Coach Of Iona Gaels Basketball

CBS 2 Saturday, 14 March 2020
Hall of famer Rick Pitino is returning to college basketball – and his hometown – as head coach of Iona.
 Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is returning to college basketball – and his hometown – as head coach of Iona. The 67-year-old grew up on Long Island and once coached the New York Knicks.

Native New Yorker and celebrated men's basketball head coach Tim Cluess announced he was stepping down from his position with the team to focus on making a full recovery after an undisclosed health..

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before...
Rick Pitino, a Hall of Famer and national title-winning coach, on Saturday accepted a job as new men's basketball coach at Iona College.
