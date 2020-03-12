Google coronavirus website touted by Trump opens for two California counties

Global  

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020
Google sister company Verily launched a website late on Sunday that invites adults in northern California to answer questions about their recent health and travel that could result in their getting a free coronavirus test.
 The panic over the Coronavirus in Fresno, California, has two people fighting over tortillas in Foods Co. on Saturday night (March 14).

