Scoop Rocket News Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/usHZDVtT9K 9 seconds ago Philip Neil Chuppa RT @NBCPhiladelphia: The retrial of Monsignor William Lynn, the longtime secretary for clergy in the Philadelphia archdiocese, was set to s… 3 minutes ago US Breaking News Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/2Aj4SI5qRp https://t.co/CNO4O6mc0J 5 minutes ago Leder Hals Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/CnbbFEfnkY 11 minutes ago NBC10 Philadelphia The retrial of Monsignor William Lynn, the longtime secretary for clergy in the Philadelphia archdiocese, was set t… https://t.co/VL3fuo0GCN 11 minutes ago Mellonpost Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over coronavirus concerns - https://t.co/FVLt56dxx0 https://t.co/qkI2v5AWki 13 minutes ago Adam Horowitz Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over virus concerns - ABC News - https://t.co/n4drqRZqPl via @ABC 40 minutes ago