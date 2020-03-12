Global  

Today in History for March 18th

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
On this day in history: Russian cosmonaut first man to walk in space; Mahatma Gandhi is sent to prison for civic disobedience, Italy's Mussolini agrees to enter WWII; Terri Schiavo's feeding tube removed; Singer John Philips dies. (March 18)
 
