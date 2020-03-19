Global  

Tulsi Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 presidential bid, throws support to Joe Biden

Denver Post Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has suspended her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among Democrats that she would mount a third-party 2020 bid.
News video: Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden

Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden 00:33

 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end “forever wars,” dropped her long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday and endorsed front-runner Joe Biden in a video posted to Twitter. “Although I may not agree with the...

Gabbard Drops Out [Video]

Gabbard Drops Out

On Thursday, Tulsi Gabbard ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 elections. Business Insider reports she was the last female candidate in the Democratic race. Gabbard had the..

Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]

Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has dropped out of the 2020 race. Gabbard announced she was bowing out on Thursday. Business Insider reports she has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Gabbard ran a..

Tulsi Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid, gives support to Joe Biden

The Hawaii congresswoman is suspending her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among...
