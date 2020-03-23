Coronavirus Update: All Florida State Parks Closed Starting Monday

Global  

cbs4.com Monday, 23 March 2020
All Florida State Parks are closed starting Monday, March 23. In a late Sunday night tweet, the Department of Environmental Protection said limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity didn’t work.
 All state parks in Florida are closed to the public effective Monday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

