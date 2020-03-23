Coronavirus Update: All Florida State Parks Closed Starting Monday

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

All Florida State Parks are closed starting Monday, March 23. In a late Sunday night tweet, the Department of Environmental Protection said limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity didn’t work. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published Florida State Parks closed to the public effective Monday 00:11 All state parks in Florida are closed to the public effective Monday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.