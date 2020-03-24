Global  

Trump to use Defense Production Act for coronavirus test kits: CNN

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Trump administration plans to use the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to procure 60,000 coronavirus test kits, amid severe shortages of kits, masks, ventilators and other crucial equipment for healthcare workers, CNN reported on Tuesday.
