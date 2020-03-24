White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham tests negative for coronavirus

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, under quarantine since contact with a Brazilian official earlier this month, tested negative for coronavirus and will be back at work on Wednesday, the White House said.

