Coronavirus: Famed Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies From COVID-19-Related Illness At Age 59

CBS 2 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Mumbai-born chef founded Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar, and was hospitalized in New York after returning from an international trip.
 Celebrated food chef Floyd Cardoz, an innovator in New York’s dining scene, has died from illness related to COVID-19. He was 59-years-old. Katie Johnston reports.

