William Dufris, ‘Bob the Builder’ Voice Actor, Dies at 62 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

William Dufris, the actor who voiced the main character in the North American version of “Bob the Builder” has died at the age of 62.



News of Dufris’ death was confirmed in a tweet from Pocket Universe Productions, the company he co-founded. According to the company, Dufris died of complications relating to cancer.



“There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later,” the tweet read. “Bless you, Bill.”



*Also Read:* Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)



Dufris had a number of voice acting roles throughout the ’90s and early 2000s, though he was best known for voicing the titular handyman on the dubbed version of “Bob the Builder” that aired in the U.S. and Canada. He also lent his voice to several other characters on the show throughout its nine-season run.



Beyond voice acting for television, Dufris also worked on a number of audio dramas and narrated several audiobooks. In an interview with Audio File magazine, he credited his background in animation for helping him branch out.



“From doing animation I learned to breathe in character,” he said. “It enables me to switch quickly to the next character.”







We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of “EC Comics Presents… The Vault of Horror”, William Dufris, has died from cancer.



There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later.



Bless you, Bill. pic.twitter.com/QHrZ69i6ti



— Pocket Universe Productions (@PocketPlot) March 24, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Floyd Cardoz, Winner of 'Top Chef Masters' Season 3, Dies at 59 From Coronavirus Complications



Stuart Gordon, Director of Cult Horror Films 'Re-Animator' and 'Just Beyond,' Dies at 72



Bill Rieflin, Rock Drummer Who Played With Ministry, Nine Inch Nails and More, Dies at 59 William Dufris, the actor who voiced the main character in the North American version of “Bob the Builder” has died at the age of 62.News of Dufris’ death was confirmed in a tweet from Pocket Universe Productions, the company he co-founded. According to the company, Dufris died of complications relating to cancer.“There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later,” the tweet read. “Bless you, Bill.”*Also Read:* Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)Dufris had a number of voice acting roles throughout the ’90s and early 2000s, though he was best known for voicing the titular handyman on the dubbed version of “Bob the Builder” that aired in the U.S. and Canada. He also lent his voice to several other characters on the show throughout its nine-season run.Beyond voice acting for television, Dufris also worked on a number of audio dramas and narrated several audiobooks. In an interview with Audio File magazine, he credited his background in animation for helping him branch out.“From doing animation I learned to breathe in character,” he said. “It enables me to switch quickly to the next character.”We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of “EC Comics Presents… The Vault of Horror”, William Dufris, has died from cancer.There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later.Bless you, Bill. pic.twitter.com/QHrZ69i6ti— Pocket Universe Productions (@PocketPlot) March 24, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Floyd Cardoz, Winner of 'Top Chef Masters' Season 3, Dies at 59 From Coronavirus ComplicationsStuart Gordon, Director of Cult Horror Films 'Re-Animator' and 'Just Beyond,' Dies at 72Bill Rieflin, Rock Drummer Who Played With Ministry, Nine Inch Nails and More, Dies at 59 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sheriff Duncan Flynn R.I.P. William Dufris, you were the world's best builder, and the voice of the protagonist on one of my favorite sh… https://t.co/vxbQnCCFXO 14 seconds ago James Thompson wrestles with Jimmy RT @BabyLamb5: The US voice of Bob the Builder from the beloved children's show of the same name, William Dufris, has sadly died at the age… 3 minutes ago Tev William Dufris who was the voice actor of Bob the builder Passed away the other day. Dawg 2020 been ROUGH 4 minutes ago Corgi (moar M🍑pls) RT @scalzi: If you ever enjoyed the audiobooks for the "Old Man's War" series, please take a moment to remember William Dufris, who narrate… 8 minutes ago Häägen Dazs 🔴⚪️ RT @getFANDOM: Bob the Builder's original U.S. voice actor William Dufris dies at 62 after battle with cancer (via @PocketPlot) https://t.… 33 minutes ago NewsRadio 920 'Bob The Builder' Voice Actor William Dufris Dead At Age 62 https://t.co/wyaRPwKxNx 53 minutes ago Ryan Modica RT @WNDU: William Dufris, the voice behind multiple characters on Bob the Builder, has died from cancer. He was 62. https://t.co/9w1SJ0IW8s 55 minutes ago Jrog1989🔜@Trotcon RT @nickandmore: William Dufris, the first voice of Bob the Builder in the U.S., has died. https://t.co/VsxDSHZRse 1 hour ago