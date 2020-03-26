Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California coronavirus cases increasing at similar to New York

California coronavirus cases increasing at similar to New York

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
California’s secretary of Health and Human Services Tuesday said the state’s coronavirus cases are increasing at a rate on par with New York, which has the most cases in the U.S. and hospitals have been overwhelmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: March 25: More than 30,000 cases in New York State

March 25: More than 30,000 cases in New York State 01:58

 Your daily update on coronavirus cases and response in New York State

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LStorry

Lynne Storry RT @gholland04: California coronavirus cases increase at similar rate to New York ... with the Homeless problem in CA — things could get u… 10 minutes ago

CorpsmanAdamD

Adam R. De Leon California coronavirus cases increase at similar rate to New York https://t.co/6DR9z1BW5i 13 minutes ago

SACRED_COMBAT

SACRED COMBAT Catholic News California Coronavirus Cases Increase At Similar Rate To New York - https://t.co/hzey3irkLh - SACRED COMBAT 20 minutes ago

gholland04

Gary Holland 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 California coronavirus cases increase at similar rate to New York ... with the Homeless problem in CA — things cou… https://t.co/cojgyNwofn 25 minutes ago

Gate_15_Analyst

Gate 15 California coronavirus cases increase at similar rate to New York https://t.co/TWoURmyXrF #COVID 30 minutes ago

ejgarcia93

EJ News California coronavirus cases increase at similar rate to New York https://t.co/GVPyA32g8r 42 minutes ago

lorie1917

Lorie Martin California coronavirus cases increase at similar rate to New York https://t.co/wXsZMfIp7c #FoxNews 55 minutes ago

mac_showa

the last man standing ........しょうわのおにいさん California coronavirus cases increase at similar rate to New York https://t.co/shcQl3wmVm 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.