Zuckerberg to team up with Bill Gates on coronavirus treatment research

CBS News Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are stepping up to battle the coronavirus pandemic through their charitable group, The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative. They announced plans to partner with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, "contributing $25 million with Gates and others" to begin exploring possible COVID-19 treatments. The sit down with Gayle King to talk about their effort as well as how they themselves are impacted by the virus.
News video: Zuckerberg, Gates Team Up to Support New COVID-19 Treatments

Zuckerberg, Gates Team Up to Support New COVID-19 Treatments 00:46

 Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have donated $25 million through their foundation to a philanthropic effort organized by Bill Gates to explore new coronavirus treatments. The Gates Foundation donated $50 million last week to what it’s calling the “COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator.”...

