Zuckerberg to team up with Bill Gates on coronavirus treatment research Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are stepping up to battle the coronavirus pandemic through their charitable group, The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative. They announced plans to partner with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, "contributing $25 million with Gates and others" to begin exploring possible COVID-19 treatments. The sit down with Gayle King to talk about their effort as well as how they themselves are impacted by the virus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published Zuckerberg, Gates Team Up to Support New COVID-19 Treatments 00:46 Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have donated $25 million through their foundation to a philanthropic effort organized by Bill Gates to explore new coronavirus treatments. The Gates Foundation donated $50 million last week to what it’s calling the “COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator.”... You Might Like

Tweets about this