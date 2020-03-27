Global  

Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Says Half Of New Yorkers Will Become Infected With COVID-19

Gothamist Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Says Half Of New Yorkers Will Become Infected With COVID-19As of Thursday evening, there were 23,112 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City. At least 365 people have now died in the city. [ more › ]
News video: Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Says NYC Will Be Impacted For Months

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Says NYC Will Be Impacted For Months 35:24

 Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday girded New Yorkers for a long, hard fight against the coronavirus.

