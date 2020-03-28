‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ Actor Mark Blum Dies Of Coronavirus Complications

Global  

His is at least the second coronavirus-related death to rock the New York theater community.
 Mark Blum, a veteran actor known for his roles in "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," has died. According to Reuters, the 69-year-old died due to complications from Covid-19. Blum most recently appeared in roles on the HBO series "Succession," the Netflix drama "You" and Amazon's...

